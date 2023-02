Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fedder and Garten on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Toronto-Dominion Bank and Truist Financial to Maryland District Court. The suit, which seeks to recover $237,561 in fraudulently cashed checks, was filed by Gleason, Flynn, Emig & McAfee on behalf of Chubb subsidiary Federal Insurance, as subrogee of Technical Resources International Inc. The case is 8:23-cv-00315, Federal Insurance Company v. TD Bank et al.

Insurance

February 04, 2023, 12:26 PM