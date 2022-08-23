New Suit - Contract

Federal Insurance Co., a Chubb company, sued S.E.I. Sun Express International Ltd., Sun Express Int'l Inc. and Cargolux Airlines International S.A. Tuesday in New York Southern District Court for losses arising from damage to a shipment of undergarments. The lawsuit, which seeks approximately $84,000 was brought by Law Offices of David L. Mazaroli. Federal Insurance is suing as the subrogee and assignee of lingerie company Dana-Co. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07191, Federal Insurance Company v. S.E.I. Sun Express International Ltd. et al.

Insurance

August 23, 2022, 6:04 PM