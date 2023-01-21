Who Got The Work

Jones Day partner Brian D. McDonald has entered an appearance for drugmaker Relypsa Inc. in a lawsuit to determine insurance coverage for product liability claims over the plaintiff's Injectafer drug. The suit was filed Dec. 7 in California Northern District Court by Clyde & Co. and Wiley Rein on behalf of Federal Insurance. The plaintiff, a Chubb affiliate, claims that coverage is precluded because Relypsa knew of the Injectafer litigation before the policy period. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick, is 3:22-cv-07735, Federal Insurance Company v. Relypsa Inc. et al.

Insurance

January 21, 2023, 10:48 AM