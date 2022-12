New Suit

Federal Insurance, a Chubb company, filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Clyde & Co., names Relypsa Inc. and other claimants in connection with underlying product liability litigation. The case is 3:22-cv-07735, Federal Insurance Company v. Relypsa Inc. et al.

Insurance

December 07, 2022, 8:39 PM