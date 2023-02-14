New Suit - Contract

Federal Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Chubb, sued MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA Monday in New York Southern District Court over a maritime contract dispute. The lawsuit, filed by the Law Offices of David L. Mazaroli, seeks damages related to loss shipments of aluminum sheets, soybeans and extra virgin olive oil. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01214, Federal Insurance Company v. MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A.

Insurance

February 14, 2023, 5:17 AM