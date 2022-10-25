New Suit

Federal Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Chubb, sued H.E. Sutton Forwarding Co. LLC, doing business as Tex Sutton Equine Air Transportation, Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, brought by Carlton Fields, seeks a declaration that Federal has no duty to defend and indemnify Sutton in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00693, Federal Insurance Company v. H.E. Sutton Forwarding Co., LLC d/b/a Tex Sutton Equine Air Transportation.

Insurance

October 25, 2022, 6:29 PM