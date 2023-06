New Suit - Insurance

Chubb subsidiary Federal Insurance Co. sued Expeditors International Ocean on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The court action, filed by the Law Offices of David L. Mazaroli, seeks to recover more than $80,000 for the loss of a shipment of textiles and garments insured by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04946, Federal Insurance Company v. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Insurance

June 13, 2023, 4:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Federal Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of David L. Mazaroli

defendants

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute