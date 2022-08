Who Got The Work

Lane Powell shareholder Steven W. Block has entered an appearance for Expeditors Intl. of Washington in a pending lawsuit pertaining to alleged cargo damage. The complaint was filed July 12 in Washington Western District Court by attorney Vi Jean Reno on behalf of Federal Insurance, a Chubb company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian A. Tsuchida, is 2:22-cv-00963, Federal Insurance Company v. Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Insurance

August 29, 2022, 10:05 AM