Who Got The Work

Christopher Carlsen of Clyde & Co. has entered an appearance for Eva Airways Corporation in a pending lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 23 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Offices of David L. Mazaroli on behalf of Federal Insurance, a subsidiary of Chubb, brings subrogation claims based on alleged property damage to a shipment of raw materials. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, is 1:22-cv-07187, Federal Insurance Company v. Eva Airways Corporation et al.

Insurance

October 07, 2022, 7:36 AM