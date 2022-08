New Suit - Contract

Federal Insurance, a subsidiary of Chubb, filed a negligence lawsuit against Eva Airways and Kintetsu World Express on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Office of David L. Mazaroli, brings subrogation claims based on alleged property damage to a shipment of raw materials. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07187, Federal Insurance Co. v. Eva Airways Corp. et al.

Insurance

August 23, 2022, 5:52 PM