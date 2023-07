New Suit - Subrogation

Chubb subsidiary Federal Insurance Co. sued the County of Westchester on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The court action, filed by Tressler LLP, seeks a declaration that the defendant has a duty to defend and indemnify a non-party in an underlying slip-and-fall dispute. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06261, Federal Insurance Company v. County Of Westchester.

Insurance

July 20, 2023, 3:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Federal Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Tressler LLP

defendants

County Of Westchester

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute