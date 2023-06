New Suit

Federal Insurance Co. filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Bluestone Resources, Beech Creek Coal and other defendants on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter and Manier & Herod, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying lawsuit. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04963, Federal Insurance Co. v. Bluestone Resources Inc. et al.

Insurance

June 13, 2023, 4:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Federal Insurance Company

defendants

Beech Creek Coal Corporation

Bluestone Energy Sales Corp.

Bluestone Resources, Inc.

James C. Justice, II

John 1-10 Does

Southern Coal Corporation

XYZ Corp(s) 1-10

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract