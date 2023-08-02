New Suit - Subrogation

George Avery, a former employee of W.W. Grainger who was sentenced to four years in prison for embezzling money from the company through fraudulent purchase orders, was hit with a conversion lawsuit on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on behalf of Federal Insurance Co., pursues subrogation claims based on the insurer's reimbursement of Grainger for its losses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05092, Federal Insurance Co. v. Avery.

Insurance

August 02, 2023, 6:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Federal Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

defendants

George Avery

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct