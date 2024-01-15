Who Got The Work

Micah E. Skidmore of Haynes and Boone has entered an appearance for Altera East Houston in a complaint for declaratory judgment. The case, filed Dec. 1 in Texas Southern District Court by Walker Wilcox Matousek on behalf of Federal Insurance Co., seeks to declare that Federal has no duty to defend or indemnify Altera East or Aurum Property Partners in underlying consolidated lawsuits. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett, is 4:23-cv-04521, Federal Insurance Company v. Altera East Houston, LLC et al.

Insurance

January 15, 2024, 9:22 AM

