New Suit

Cozen O'Connor filed an insurance coverage lawsuit on behalf of Chubb subsidiary Federal Insurance Company Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit, which takes aim at Bak Brian, Michelle Paiva and a2 Milk Company LLC, seeks a declaration that Federal has no duty to defend and indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-01572, Federal Insurance Company v. a2 Milk Company LLC et al.

Insurance

August 31, 2022, 5:48 PM