Raymond T. Waid of Liskow & Lewis has entered an appearance for HMM Co. Ltd. in a pending lawsuit over a maritime contract dispute. The subrogation action, filed March 21 in New York Southern District Court by Hill Rivkins LLP on behalf of Chubb subsidiaries Federal Insurance Co. and Indemnity Insurance Co. of North America, arises from loss or damage to shipping cargo. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska, is 1:23-cv-02374, Federal Insurance Company et al v. Terra Worldwide Logistics LLC et al.
Insurance
May 05, 2023, 7:27 AM