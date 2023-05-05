Who Got The Work

Raymond T. Waid of Liskow & Lewis has entered an appearance for HMM Co. Ltd. in a pending lawsuit over a maritime contract dispute. The subrogation action, filed March 21 in New York Southern District Court by Hill Rivkins LLP on behalf of Chubb subsidiaries Federal Insurance Co. and Indemnity Insurance Co. of North America, arises from loss or damage to shipping cargo. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska, is 1:23-cv-02374, Federal Insurance Company et al v. Terra Worldwide Logistics LLC et al.

May 05, 2023

Federal Insurance Company

Indemnity Insurance Company of North America

Hill Rivkins LLP

Hmm Co., Ltd.

Ocean Network Express Pte Ltd.

Terra Worldwide Logistics LLC

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation

Liskow & Lewis

Mahoney & Keane, LLP

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute