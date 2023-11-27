Who Got The Work
Great American Insurance Co. has turned to attorneys Edward Morris Holt and Zachery L. Gillespie of Maynard Nexsen PC to defend a pending complaint for declaratory judgment. The action, filed Oct. 11 in Alabama Northern District Court by Christian & Small on behalf of Chubb, Hartford Financial Services and other plaintiffs, seeks to declare that Federal Insurance Co. has no duty to provide insurance coverage to Shaw Industries Inc. in an underlying contamination action arising out of Shaw’s carpet manufacturing and waste discharge. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor, is 1:23-cv-01367, Federal Insurance Company et al v. Shaw Industries Inc et al.
Insurance
November 27, 2023, 8:08 AM
