Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Litchfield Cavo on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Best Buy and Whirlpool, the home appliance manufacturer, to California Southern District Court. The suit, over water damage claims arising from a faulty 'KitchenAid' dishwasher, was filed by White and Williams on behalf of the Federal Insurance Company, a subsidiary of property and casualty insurance provider Chubb. The case is 3:22-cv-01678, Federal Insurance Company et al v. Best Buy Stores, L.P et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 28, 2022, 7:46 AM