New Suit - Contract

C.H. Robinson Freight Services and other defendants were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Texas Southern District Court. The lawsuit, alleging over $230,000 in cargo damage, was filed by Hill Rivkins on behalf of Chubb company Federal Insurance as subrogee of Goodman Global Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00139, Federal Insurance Company, as Subrogated To The Interests Of Goodman Global Group, Inc. et al v. C. H. Robinson Freight Services, Ltd. d/b/a C. H. Robinson Freight Services (Singapore) PTE., Ltd. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 13, 2023, 5:21 PM