Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Porzio, Bromberg & Newman on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Eaton Corp. to New York Southern District Court. The suit, over fire damage arising from an allegedly defective power unit, was filed by Eustace, Prezioso & Yapchanyk on behalf of Federal Insurance as subrogee of Athenex Inc. The case is 1:23-cv-05732, Federal Insurance Company a/s/o Athenex, Inc., f/k/a Kinex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. v. Eaton Corp.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 05, 2023, 7:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Federal Insurance Company a/s/o Athenex, Inc., f/k/a Kinex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

defendants

Eaton Corp.

defendant counsels

Porzio, Bromberg & Newman

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product