New Suit

Federal Insurance, a Chubb subsidiary, filed a subrogation lawsuit against Bradley Dean Washington Monday in Louisiana Western District Court. The court action, filed by Krebs Farley PLLC, contends that the defendant made unauthorized purchases on his employer's credit card. The lawsuit seeks a reimbursement of $305,000 that the plaintiff paid the employer under its employee theft policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00560, Federal Insurance Co v. Washington.

Insurance

May 01, 2023, 1:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Federal Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Krebs Farley

defendants

Bradley Dean Washington

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct