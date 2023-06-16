New Suit

Hartford subsidiary Twin City Fire Insurance and other defendants were sued Friday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, filed by Covington & Burling on behalf of Federal Home Loan Mortgage, seeks a declaration that the defendants have a duty to defend the plaintiff in underlying civil suits and an Securities and Exchange Commission investigation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01758, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation v. Twin City Fire Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

June 16, 2023, 2:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation

defendants

Houston Casualty Company

Twin City Fire Insurance Company

Axis Reinsurance Company

Certain Underwriters At Lloyds Of London Subscribing To Policy No. 509/Qa020707

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute