Hartford subsidiary Twin City Fire Insurance and other defendants were sued Friday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, filed by Covington & Burling on behalf of Federal Home Loan Mortgage, seeks a declaration that the defendants have a duty to defend the plaintiff in underlying civil suits and an Securities and Exchange Commission investigation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01758, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation v. Twin City Fire Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
June 16, 2023, 2:20 PM