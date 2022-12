New Suit - Trademark

FedEx sued Senseware Inc. Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court over trademark infringement claims. The court case, filed by Baker & McKenzie, accuses Senseware of marketing and selling environmental sensors and remote monitoring devices using the 'Senseware' mark which is confusingly similar to FedEx's 'Sensaware' mark. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01418, Federal Express Corporation v. Senseware, Inc.