New Suit - Data Breach

In-house lawyers at FedEx filed a lawsuit Friday in Tennessee Western District Court accusing defendants of creating 11 fraudulent accounts which erroneously billed a third party company for shipments. The suit targets AAA Specialty Investments and other defendants for allegedly breaching FedEx computer systems located in Tennessee to make over $827,000 in shipments, with charges still outstanding. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02857, Federal Express Corporation v. AAA Specialty Investments, LLC et al.