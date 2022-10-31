Who Got The Work

Austin B. Kenney of Severson & Werson and Colin S. Duffy of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings have stepped in as defense counsel to Everett Financial Inc. d/b/a Supreme Lending in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, which seeks indemnification from Supreme Lending for inaccurate or incomplete loan applications, was filed Sept. 9 in California Central District Court by Mortgage Recovery Law Group and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Autumn D. Spaeth, is 8:22-cv-01692, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation v. Everett Financial Inc.

Government

October 31, 2022, 6:01 AM