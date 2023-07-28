Mark Migdal & Hayden, Mortgage Recovery Law Group and in-house lawyers at Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. filed a complaint for contractual indemnity Friday in California Central District Court on behalf of Federal Deposit Insurance as receiver for Washington Mutual Bank. The suit takes aim at Primary Residential Mortgage in connection with its allegedly selling 32 defective mortgage loans. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-06118, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation as Receiver for Washington Mutual Bank v. Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc.
Banking & Financial Services
July 28, 2023, 1:27 PM