New Suit - Contract

Mark Migdal & Hayden, Mortgage Recovery Law Group and in-house lawyers at Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. filed a complaint for contractual indemnity Friday in California Central District Court on behalf of Federal Deposit Insurance as receiver for Washington Mutual Bank. The suit takes aim at Primary Residential Mortgage in connection with its allegedly selling 32 defective mortgage loans. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-06118, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation as Receiver for Washington Mutual Bank v. Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

July 28, 2023, 1:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation as Receiver for Washington Mutual Bank

Plaintiffs

Mark Migdal & Hayden

defendants

Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract