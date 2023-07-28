New Suit - Contract

Washington Mutual, via the FDIC as receiver, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Freedom Mortgage Corp. on Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Mark Migdal & Hayden and the Mortgage Recovery Law Group, accuses Freedom Mortgage of brokering 25 defective mortgages for the now-defunct WaMu, which sold the mortgages to Deutsche Bank. According to the complaint, the FDIC incurred losses in settling claims by Deutsche Bank, and the FDIC is entitled to indemnification from Freedom Mortgage for those losses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01359, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., as Receiver for Washington Mutual Bank v. Freedom Mortgage Corp.

Banking & Financial Services

July 28, 2023, 5:25 PM

