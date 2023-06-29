Attorneys at Ballard Spahr on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against CA-Mission Street Limited Partnership to California Northern District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, acting as receiver for Signature Bridge Bank, accuses the defendant of failing to remit $1.9 million in reimbursement funds to Signature Bridge in accordance with material improvement terms of an executed lease agreement. The case is 3:23-cv-03218, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, as Receiver for Signature Bridge Bank v. CA-Mission Street Limited Partnership.
Banking & Financial Services
June 29, 2023, 6:36 AM