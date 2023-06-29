Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ballard Spahr on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against CA-Mission Street Limited Partnership to California Northern District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, acting as receiver for Signature Bridge Bank, accuses the defendant of failing to remit $1.9 million in reimbursement funds to Signature Bridge in accordance with material improvement terms of an executed lease agreement. The case is 3:23-cv-03218, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, as Receiver for Signature Bridge Bank v. CA-Mission Street Limited Partnership.

Banking & Financial Services

June 29, 2023, 6:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, as Receiver for Signature Bridge Bank

Plaintiffs

Buchalter

defendants

CA-Mission Street Limited Partnership

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract