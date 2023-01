News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit struck down the federal agency ban on bump stocks, claiming only Congress ban the device used by a mass murderer in Las Vegas. The en banc decision reverses a Fifth Circuit panel decision that favored the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives—and the creates a split with the Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati, the 10th Circuit in Denver and the D.C. Circuit in Washington D.C.

Government

January 09, 2023, 4:49 PM