A Philadelphia judge has lost her bid to sue The Daily Beast for its reporting tying her to QAnon. The federal judge presiding over Judge Paula Patrick's case dismissed her amended complaint with prejudice Wednesday. In his opinion, U.S. District Judge Joshua Wolson of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said public scrutiny is just part of serving on the bench.

May 25, 2023, 2:17 PM

