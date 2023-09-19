Federal Court Injunction Temporarily Shelves Texas Book-Ban ...

News From Law.com

A federal district judge in Austin entered a preliminary injunction barring the implementation of book ratings regime known as the "READER Act," ruling the law "violates the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment." The Texas Office of Attorney General immediately filed a notice of interlocutory appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in response to U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright of the Western District of Texas. The law would have required vendors to review and rate millions of books and other library materials according to sexual content.

Education

September 19, 2023, 2:58 PM

