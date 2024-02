News From Law.com

After a quarter century, U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Charles R. Wilson of the Eleventh Circuit will assume senior status, teeing up an open seat for President Joe Biden to fill. "I'll be 70 years old in a few months and it just seemed like the perfect time for me to step aside and make room for someone younger to have an opportunity to serve on the Eleventh Circuit," Wilson said in an interview.

February 01, 2024, 9:53 AM

