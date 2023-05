News From Law.com

U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Pauline Newman of the Federal Circuit has sued the active judges on the court, seeking to stop their investigation into her ability to carry out her judicial duties. Newman, 95, claims in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington on Wednesday that the probe initiated by Chief Judge Kimberly Moore violates her constitutional and due process rights. Newman is asking a judge for an injunction to halt the investigation.

May 11, 2023, 10:52 AM

nature of claim: /