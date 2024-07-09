Federal Appeals Court Weighs Fiduciary Rule for Financial Re...

News From Law.com

Two energy companies, joined by 26 attorneys general from Republican-controlled states, argued to a federal appellate panel against a Biden Administration rule clarifying social factors when considering retirement plan investments. A U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit panel heard argument Tuesday on the U.S. Department of Labor 2022 rule, which was upheld by the conservative U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas-Amarillo Division.

Banking & Financial Services

July 09, 2024, 4:18 PM