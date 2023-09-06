Fed. Judge Who Oversaw Asbestos MDL Deconsolidation Joins Mc...

News From Law.com

Former U.S. District Judge Eduardo Robreno joined McCarter & English in Philadelphia this week, concluding a three-decade tenure on the federal bench that saw him deconsolidate a massive asbestos litigation and preside over cases involving Bill Cosby and Oprah Winfrey. The first Cuban American to serve as a federal judge and the first Latino federal judge in Pennsylvania, Robreno stepped down from the bench Aug. 31 before starting at the firm on Tuesday.

