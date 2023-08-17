Fed. Judge Is Receptive to Police Officers Suit Seeking Over...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in Pennsylvania has rejected several arguments by a western Pennsylvania airport to dismiss a K-9 police officer's suit claiming the facility failed to adequately compensate him for the time he spent caring for his canine partner outside of work hours. However, due to a lack of necessary details in the complaint, the judge ultimately agreed to dismiss the officer's claims for now, but give him the opportunity to further flesh out his complaint.

August 17, 2023, 12:54 PM

