Who Got The Work

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart shareholders Joshua P. Lushnat and Bernard J. Bobber have stepped in as defense counsel to FCA US in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was filed Feb. 10 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Sommers Schwartz PC and the Melmed Law Group. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker, is 2:23-cv-10362, Featherstone v. FCA US, LLC.

Automotive

March 27, 2023, 5:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Delores Featherstone

Plaintiffs

Sommers Schwartz

defendants

FCA US, LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations