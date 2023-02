New Suit - Employment Class Action

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, was slapped with a class action Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was brought by Sommers Schwartz P.C. and the Melmed Law Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10362, Featherstone v. FCA US, LLC.

Automotive

February 10, 2023, 11:47 AM