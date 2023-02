Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against SIRVA BGRS Worldwide and the Beltmann Group to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over an allegedly damaged shipment of goods, was filed pro se by Mitchell Feather. The case is 2:23-cv-00912, Feather v. SIRVA et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 16, 2023, 5:28 PM