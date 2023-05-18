Fear or FOMO: Big Law Split on How to Boost Office Attendanc...

News From Law.com

Big Law is torn on how to handle return to office plans. Since December, at least five law firms have told associates a lack of attendance would cut into their bonuses. However, a vast majority of Am Law 100 firms haven't been known to enact attendance policies as punitive as the aforementioned firms, instead relying on luring employees back in with incentives. Recruiters, consultants and law firm leaders interviewed for this article said there are many factors guiding firms' decisions, including the timing of the next battle for talent.

