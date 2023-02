Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against MetLife, Vicky DePiore and Rachel Steinlage to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act and disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by Spitz Law on behalf of Bruce Feagler. The case is 1:23-cv-00247, Feagler v. Metlife Legal Plans, Inc. et al.

Insurance

February 08, 2023, 3:01 PM