Litigation Surge - Product Liability | LOréal USA, Inc | La...

Litigation Surge - Product Liability | L'Oréal USA, Inc

L'Oreal was hit with a flurry of product liability cases last month, primarily over claims that its hair relaxers caused plaintiffs to develop uterine cancer. At least five federal lawsuits were initiated against the company in November, four of which claim that phthalates and other endocrine-disrupting chemicals in L'Oreal's hair relaxers exposed consumers to a higher risk of uterine cancer and other diseases. The suits, part of a wave of similar cases against L'Oreal and other hair product companies, were brought by Aylstock Witkin Kreis & Overholtz, Brian G. Miller Co., Douglas & London and Johnson Becker.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 05, 2022, 7:54 PM