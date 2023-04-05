Litigation Trend - Data Breach | Class Actions | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Trend - Data Breach | Class Actions

Data breach class actions are climbing at an alarming rate. Law.com Radar detected 45 federal cases in March, continuing a rising trend stretching back at least 12 months. During that time, monthly case counts have soared to more than double the previous 12-month average. While suits are hitting nearly every business sector, one of the most heavily targeted industries is health care, as shown by recent waves of cases against Zoll Medical, Independent Living Systems and Mena Regional Health. Who's bringing the heat? Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, Morgan & Morgan and Turke & Strauss are among the most active plaintiffs firms.

April 05, 2023, 1:16 PM

