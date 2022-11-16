New Suit - Contract

Building equipment manufacturer Johnson Controls was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court in connection with the development of One Chicago Square, a 49-story mixed-use building. The suit, filed by Laurie & Brennan on behalf of subcontractor F.E. Moran, accuses the defendant of supplying defective heat pumps for the project. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06421, F.E. Moran Inc. v. Johnson Controls Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 16, 2022, 6:13 PM