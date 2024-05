Litigation Surge - Pennsylvania | Labor & Employment

Employment cases surged in Pennsylvania federal courts on Wednesday. At least 16 federal employment suits were filed, more than twice the typical daily average. What triggered the surge? Employment firm Karpf Karpf & Cerutti launched nearly a dozen cases alleging discrimination on the basis of age, gender or disability.

May 30, 2024, 11:59 AM

