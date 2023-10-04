Litigation Surge - Florida | Bursor & Fisher | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Florida | Bursor & Fisher

Class action law firm Bursor & Fisher launched a flurry of lawsuits last week on behalf of Florida customers who made online purchases from major retailers. At least three class actions were filed in Florida Southern District Court accusing defendants of unlawfully charging sales tax on shipping and handling fees. According to the suits, shipping and handling fees are exempt from sales tax in Florida if they're stated separately on an invoice and the customer has the option of picking up the items from a brick-and-mortar location. Companies under fire include Abercrombie & Fitch, Ulta Beauty and Vineyard Vines.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 04, 2023, 12:35 PM

nature of claim: /