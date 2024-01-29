Litigation Surge - New York | Antitrust | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - New York | Antitrust

Saint-Gobain, RPM International and other suppliers of building materials were hit with a flurry of antitrust class actions last week. At least three federal class actions were filed in New York Southern District Court; the suits are part of a wave of cases alleging that a decade-long series of mergers and acquisitions enabled the defendants to dominate the market for additives and admixtures for concrete, cement and mortar. Identical cases have been filed in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court, and plaintiffs filed a motion on Dec. 19 to consolidate all cases in New York Southern District Court for multidistrict litigation. Responses to the motion are due on Jan. 31.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 29, 2024, 1:58 PM

nature of claim: /