Litigation Trend - Florida | Personal Injury | Law.com Radar

Florida courts were swamped with tort cases last month as litigators scrambled to get their cases on the docket before the passage of House Bill 837, a tort reform bill signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis on Mar. 24. Law.com Radar detected more than 250 federal personal injury cases in Florida last month, more than twice the typical monthly average. Among other changes, the new law prohibits recovery where a plaintiff is more than 50 percent at fault for their injuries and curtails the use of contingency multipliers when calculating attorneys' fees.

April 04, 2023, 5:29 PM

