New Suit - Contract

Dinsmore & Shohl filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Indiana Southern District Court on behalf of FCCI Insurance. The complaint, which targets J&L Excavating and other defendants, centers on a dispute over performance and payment bonds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00691, FCCI Insurance Company v. J&L Excavating I, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 21, 2023, 3:37 PM

Plaintiffs

FCCI Insurance Company

Dinsmore & Shohl

defendants

J&L Excavating I, LLC

James S. Grose

Lori Grose

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract