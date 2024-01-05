Who Got The Work

Ernest Martin Jr. and Andrew P. Van Osselaer of Haynes and Boone have entered appearances for Easy Mix Concrete Services in a pending complaint for declaratory judgement. The case, filed Nov. 21 in Texas Western District Court by Tollefson Bradley Mitchell & Melendi on behalf of FCCI Insurance Co., seeks to declare that FCCI has no duty to defend or indemnify Easy Mix in underlying actions related to pool damage claims. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Dustin M. Howell, is 1:23-cv-01433, FCCI Insurance Company v. Easy Mix Concrete Services, LLC.

Insurance

January 05, 2024, 9:34 AM

FCCI Insurance Company

Tollefson Bradley Mitchell & Melendi, LLP

Easy Mix Concrete Services, LLC

Haynes and Boone

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute